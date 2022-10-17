UrduPoint.com

One Died, One Injured In Road Mishap

Published October 17, 2022

One died, one injured in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :An elderly man was killed while another injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a speeding mini trailer near Basti Nau at Shah Jamal-Muzaffargarh road on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 60-year-old Mukhtar Hussain, son of Muhammad Shafi, a resident of Jatoi, along with his friend Bashir Ahmed (28), was returning home from the market on a motorcycle when the high-speed collided with a mini-trailer loaded with oil.

As a result, Mukhtar Hussain died on the spot while his friend was seriously injured.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

However, the police concerned have started the investigations into the incident while the driver of the trailer managed to escape from the scene.

