One Died, One Injured In Tarnoai Duna
Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) At least one miner died and another sustained critical injuries owing to the collapse of the phosphate mine at the Tarnoai Duna, located within the jurisdiction of the Mangla Police Station.
The ill-fated mine worker, identified as Zahamullah, son of Muhammad Khan, was working at the mine when the accident took place.
Another worker, Ali Rehman, sustained injuries in the incident.
The reason behind this incident is yet to be ascertained.
Upon receiving the news, local residents and fellow miners sprang into action. With considerable effort, they excavated the site to recover Zahamullah’s body, along with the injured Ali Rehman.
After the funeral prayer offered in Tarnawai, the dead body of Zahamullah was sent back to his native area of Shangla, Ajmeer.
The community expressed their sorrow over the loss, highlighting the risks faced by laborers working in such hazardous conditions.
Local authorities have been urged to take necessary measures to improve safety standards at mining sites to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.
The incident serves as a reminder of the inherent dangers associated with mining operations and the need for enhanced safety protocols to protect workers.
