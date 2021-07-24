UrduPoint.com
One Died, Other Injured In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :A man was crushed to death while another sustained serious injuries in a collision between car and motorcycle near Kayanpur on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Sajjad Ali s/o Amanat Ali resident of city area was returning home from Bahawalpur bypass on motorcycle when a speeding car collided with the motorcycle near Kayanpur.

As a result, Sajjad Ali died at the spot while Muhammad Ashfaq (36) and Imran s/o Muhammad Hanif (25) sustained serious injuries.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to Nishtar Hospital, however, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.

