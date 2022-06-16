UrduPoint.com

One Died, Seven New Corona Infections In RWP

Published June 16, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :One patient had died of fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1,765 in the Rawalpindi district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, as many as 1,765 people have died since the start of the pandemic, out of which 1,334 Rawalpindi residents and 431 from other districts.

The report updated that seven more were tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, raising the count of confirmed cases to 46,674 in the district, including 43,166 from Rawalpindi and 3,508 from outside districts.

Among the new patients, three arrived from the Potohar town, two from Rawalpindi Cantonment and one each from Murree and Taxila.

"Presently,30 were quarantined are homes and no one at the health facility, "he added.

District Health Authority updated that as many as 6,886,341 people, including 44,797 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021," it informed.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,1,026 samples were collected, out of which 1,019 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.68 per cent.

