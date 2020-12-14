One died six injured as a jeep fell into gorge in Torghar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :At least one person died and six others injured when a passenger jeep plunged into a deep gorge while taking a sharp turn at Panjgali Torghar.

According to police sources, a passenger Jeep No. B-8059 which was heading towards Panjgali from Torghar fell into a deep gorge when the driver lost control over the jeep while taking a sharp turn over the snow-covered road. Resulting in one person died at the spot and six other passengers sustained injures.

The dead body of the jeep passengers was identified as Akbar Dad while the injured were driver Tawab son of Mahmood Shah, Rizwan son of Sultan and others.

The injured were shifted to Oghi hospital.

An eye witness told to media that the accident took place owing to a snow-covered road, they further said that despite the approval of tender for snow clearing in the area the contractor did not reach to start its operation.

People have demanded from the C&W department and DC Torghar to send snow clearing machinery in the area to save precious human lives.