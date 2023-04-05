One died, six injured in Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :One man died while six others got injured in Mohalla Pir Abdullah Shah area, here on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Noor Al Hasan, son of Jameel Ahmed while the other six namely Jameel Ahmed, Mohammad Imad, Khalil Ahmed, Bilal, Shakeel Ahmed, and Raheel Ahmed sustain injuries in the incident.

The culprits involved in the incident were cousins and had been embroiled in a long-standing dispute over the ownership of the shop in the main market.

The body of the deceased and the injured have been shifted to the hospital.