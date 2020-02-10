One died, six injured in two Abbottabad road accidents

At least one person died and six others injured in two different road accidents in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :At least one person died and six others injured in two different road accidents in Abbottabad.

According to the details, in a first accident, a Suzuki passenger van which was heading towards Sarbhanna from Harno fell into a deep gorge in the area of Bagnotar Police Station where a woman died on the spot and two other passengers were critically injured.

The unfortunate Suzuki van plunged into ravine owing to break failure where locals and police rescued the injured and recovered the dead body of the woman.

The dead woman was identified as 75 years old Muhammad Jan wife of Abdul Latif while the injured were Suzuki drive Zeeshan and Mubashar Ali. The two injured were declared critical in the hospital.

In another accident, a Suzuki loading van No. 9329, which was coming from the wrong side struck with a Suzuki car No. MNO-1631 at Supply Bazaar resulting in four persons were critically injured. Abbottabad police and locals rescued the injured and shifted them to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad for treatment.