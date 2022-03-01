UrduPoint.com

One Died, Ten Injured In A Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2022 | 05:00 PM

One died, Ten injured in a road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :One Person was killed while At least ten passengers including two women sustained injuries in a road accident as passenger van collided with an oil tanker at Garha morr near Multan road under the jurisdiction of Garha morr Police on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a passenger van was heading to Vehari from Garha mor town when it reached near Multan road it hit with a speeding oil tanker which was coming from opposite side.

Resultantly, Nehaad Hussain r/o Kohaat died on the spot while Muhammad Iqbal,Muhammad wasim,Muhammad Asif,Muhammad Den,Shehbaz Ahmed,Fatima bibi,Alyaas Hussain,Muhammad Ahmed,Tasawer khan and koser bibi got serious injuries.

Rescuers rushed the spot shifted the body and injured to (DHQ) hospital Vehari for necessary legal formalities.

Police concerned reached the spot and registered the case against oil tanker driver.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Police Driver Oil Road Died Road Accident Van Vehari Rescue 1122 Women From

Recent Stories

Interior Minister, Saudi Ambassador discuss bilate ..

Interior Minister, Saudi Ambassador discuss bilateral ties

7 minutes ago
 Zara Begum opens up about her new project Badshah ..

Zara Begum opens up about her new project Badshah Begum

25 minutes ago
 Steve Smith says Australian players satisfied with ..

Steve Smith says Australian players satisfied with security arrangements in Paki ..

40 minutes ago
 NCOC allows 100 per cent capacity of spectators fo ..

NCOC allows 100 per cent capacity of spectators for Pakistan, Australia series

2 hours ago
 Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her ..

Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her heart behind

3 hours ago
 PM reaches Lahore on one-day official visit

PM reaches Lahore on one-day official visit

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>