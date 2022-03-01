One died, Ten injured in a road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :One Person was killed while At least ten passengers including two women sustained injuries in a road accident as passenger van collided with an oil tanker at Garha morr near Multan road under the jurisdiction of Garha morr Police on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a passenger van was heading to Vehari from Garha mor town when it reached near Multan road it hit with a speeding oil tanker which was coming from opposite side.

Resultantly, Nehaad Hussain r/o Kohaat died on the spot while Muhammad Iqbal,Muhammad wasim,Muhammad Asif,Muhammad Den,Shehbaz Ahmed,Fatima bibi,Alyaas Hussain,Muhammad Ahmed,Tasawer khan and koser bibi got serious injuries.

Rescuers rushed the spot shifted the body and injured to (DHQ) hospital Vehari for necessary legal formalities.

Police concerned reached the spot and registered the case against oil tanker driver.

Further probe was underway.