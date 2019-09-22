One died, three injured as roof of house collapsed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :One person was killed while three others sustained injuries when the roof of a house collapsed in Pashtakhara here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, the house of Ali Muhammad near Hazrat Baba Ziarat collapsed due to cylinder blast and four persons came under the debris.

As a result five years old son died on the spot while the other three injured rushed to Hayatabad Medical Complex where their situation were stated stable.