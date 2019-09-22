UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Died, Three Injured As Roof Of House Collapsed

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 01:20 PM

One died, three injured as roof of house collapsed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :One person was killed while three others sustained injuries when the roof of a house collapsed in Pashtakhara here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, the house of Ali Muhammad near Hazrat Baba Ziarat collapsed due to cylinder blast and four persons came under the debris.

As a result five years old son died on the spot while the other three injured rushed to Hayatabad Medical Complex where their situation were stated stable.

Related Topics

Injured Died Ziarat Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

21 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

36 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

36 minutes ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Press: Abrahamic House of Fraternity embodies ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.