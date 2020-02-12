One died, three injured in accident at Kharo Lower Kohistan

(@FahadShabbir)

At least one person died and three others injured when a car fell into a deep gorge at Kharo Lower Kohistan

KOHIOSTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :At least one person died and three others injured when a car fell into a deep gorge at Kharo Lower Kohistan.

According to the police sources, the car was heading towards Hunza from Rawalpindi fell into a deep gorge at Charo an area of Dobeer police station. As a result one person died on the spot and three other passengers sustained critical injuries.

The dead body and injured were identified as Amjad Ali son of Alaf Khan, Ameen Khan son of Ayub, Naeem Abbassi son of Mirbaz and Ameer Ahmed son of Rustam.

Locals and Dobeer police rescued the injured and recovered the dead body.

The dead body was sent to Hunza for funeral prayer and injured were shifted to Basham hospital where after initial treatment all three critically injured were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad.