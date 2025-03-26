Open Menu

One Died, Three Injured In Accident Near Battal Tunnel On Hazara Expressway

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 12:50 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) One person died and three others were injured on Wednesday when two trucks collided near Chinar Kot Battal Tunnel on the Hazara Expressway.

According to Rescue 1122, a medical team from the Bhirkund Rescue Station reached the site.

Rescue officials confirmed that 28-year-old Rizwan lost his life while Nadeem (35), Javed (40), and Nadeem (29) sustained injuries.

The rescue medical team provided first aid to the injured before shifting them to the Rural Health Center (RHC) Battal.

