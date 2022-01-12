One died, three injured in building collapse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :At least one persons died while other three sustained injuries as old commercial building collapsed in Kabeerwala near Imaam Bargah Bhattianwali on Wednesday early morning.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, an old commercial building was collapsed, Resultantly a person named Momin who was working there died on the spot while Tahira Rubab, Muhammad Ijaz and Zeman Abbas sustained serious injuries Rescuers after reaching here shifted the body and injured to (THQ) Kabeewala for necessary legal formalities and treatment.