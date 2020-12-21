One died, three injured in pickup dumper collision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) ::One person died and three others sustained injuries in collision of a pickup with a dumper at Aman Garh Bridge here on Monday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said a speedy dumper hit a car carrying four persons.

In result driver of the pickup died on the spot while others sustained injuries.

The deceased was identified as Awal Khan, he said.

Rescu1122 shifted the injured to hospital where their condition was stated stable.