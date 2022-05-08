One died, two hurt in car, tractor accident

A man was crushed to death, while two others sustained serious injuries when a car smashed with a speeding tractor trolley on mianwali road in Sultanwala police limits on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :A man was crushed to death, while two others sustained serious injuries when a car smashed with a speeding tractor trolley on mianwali road in Sultanwala police limits on Saturday.

According to Police Sources, three young friends namely Muhammad Imran S/o Muhammad Nasir (35) years, Muhammad Iftikhar (35) yeras and Muhammad Naseer (35) years r/o Sultanwala were heading somewhere on car when they reached Mianwali chowk their car collided with a speeding tractor trolley.

Resultantly, Muhammad Imran died on the spot, while two others sustained critical injuries. Rescuers from 1122 emergency service and Police concerned reached the spot, shifted the body and injured to (DHQ) hospital Muzaffargarh for necessary legal formalities. While police concerned after registering a case against law breaker car driver have started raids to nabbed him.