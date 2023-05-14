UrduPoint.com

One Died, Two Injured As Passenger Van Plunged Into Gorge In Havelian

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2023 | 08:30 PM

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :At least one person died and two others were injured when a Suzuki Highroof plunged into a deep gorge at Chahr Gali an area of Nara police station on Sunday.

The Rescue 1122 team arrived at the scene and recovered the body of the deceased woman and the injured from the gorge.

According to details, a passenger van fell into a deep ravine due to a brake failure resulting in a woman identified as Zahida wife of Muhammad Anjam dying on the spot, while two others sustained serious injuries.

The Rescue 1122 team immediately arrived at the scene and provided immediate medical assistance to the injured and shifted them to the Type-D Hospital Havailian for further medical treatment.

More Stories From Pakistan

