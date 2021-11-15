One died, two injured in firing incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men Monday opened indiscriminate firing on a car near main Faisal Sabzwari road.

According to police, three persons including woman were targeted by the unknown gunmen, as a result one person was killed while two others sustained injuries.

The dead body and injured were shifted to the nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

Soon after the incident, gunmen managed to escape from the scene.

Police have started the investigation.