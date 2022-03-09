One died, two injured in road accident

One killed while two others sustained injuries as tip cart collided with motorcycle near Sanawan by pass under the jurisdiction of sanawan city Police on Wednesday

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :One killed while two others sustained injuries as tip cart collided with motorcycle near Sanawan by pass under the jurisdiction of sanawan city Police on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources ,Mulazim Hussain s/o Khuda Bux (55) and Muhammad Anwer s/o kareem Bux (50) were heading somewhere on Motorcycle ,when they reached near sanawa by pass area their Motorcycle collided with tip cart.

As a result, Muhammad Anwer died on the spot while Kareem Bux and tip cart rider named saleem got serious injuries. Rescuers reached the spot ,shifted the body and injured to (RHC) sanawan for necessary legal formalities.

Police concerned have started investigation into the incident.