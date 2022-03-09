UrduPoint.com

One Died, Two Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2022 | 09:24 PM

One died, two injured in road accident

One killed while two others sustained injuries as tip cart collided with motorcycle near Sanawan by pass under the jurisdiction of sanawan city Police on Wednesday

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :One killed while two others sustained injuries as tip cart collided with motorcycle near Sanawan by pass under the jurisdiction of sanawan city Police on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources ,Mulazim Hussain s/o Khuda Bux (55) and Muhammad Anwer s/o kareem Bux (50) were heading somewhere on Motorcycle ,when they reached near sanawa by pass area their Motorcycle collided with tip cart.

As a result, Muhammad Anwer died on the spot while Kareem Bux and tip cart rider named saleem got serious injuries. Rescuers reached the spot ,shifted the body and injured to (RHC) sanawan for necessary legal formalities.

Police concerned have started investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Police Died Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Cycling: Paris-Nice results

Cycling: Paris-Nice results

29 seconds ago
 Govt committed to empower state institutions: Qayy ..

Govt committed to empower state institutions: Qayyum Niazi

30 seconds ago
 Supreme Court directs VC BZU to submit reply in ma ..

Supreme Court directs VC BZU to submit reply in mashroom growth of law colleges ..

33 seconds ago
 PML-N MPA expresses complete trust in CM Punjab

PML-N MPA expresses complete trust in CM Punjab

35 seconds ago
 Chief Minister to perform ground breaking ceremony ..

Chief Minister to perform ground breaking ceremony of Cadet College Karak

4 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan to emerge victorious: CM

PM Imran Khan to emerge victorious: CM

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>