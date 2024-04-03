One died, two injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) One person died and two others were seriously injured in a road accident near Mandra area this morning.

Spokesman Rescue 1122 informed that the rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot who shifted the injured to the hospital after administering them immediate first aid.

According to the eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when two speedy motorcycles running in opposite directions collided with each other.