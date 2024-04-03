One Died, Two Injured In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) One person died and two others were seriously injured in a road accident near Mandra area this morning.
Spokesman Rescue 1122 informed that the rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot who shifted the injured to the hospital after administering them immediate first aid.
According to the eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when two speedy motorcycles running in opposite directions collided with each other.
Recent Stories
PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khyber Police seized 15 kg hashish5 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to address challenges faced by Capital Metropolitan Peshawar14 minutes ago
-
PSQCA busts illegal cosmetics factory, seizes huge stock15 minutes ago
-
PDMA releases Rs 350 mln for affectees of North Waziristan24 minutes ago
-
ANF continues crackdown on drug supply in educational institutions of Twin Cities24 minutes ago
-
Dry & cloudy weather forecasts in Sukkur25 minutes ago
-
Minister directs to initiate action against absent medical staff34 minutes ago
-
Policeman injured in firing35 minutes ago
-
Qura'an Khawani for soul of ZA Bhutto to hold in Sukkur35 minutes ago
-
Eid shopping at peak, heavy rush witnesses in Sukkur45 minutes ago
-
Seven arrested for doing wheelie45 minutes ago
-
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa51 minutes ago