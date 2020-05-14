One died, two injured under the debris of land slide in Galyat

At least one died and two others critically injured when a hill caved in while the people were busy in the maintenance of the road at village Chahan UC Bagnotar of Galyat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :At least one died and two others critically injured when a hill caved in while the people were busy in the maintenance of the road at village Chahan UC Bagnotar of Galyat.

According to the details, people of Chahan village were busy in self-help based reconstructing of the only village road which was damaged by the continuous heavy rain in the area when the nearby hill suddenly started sliding and huge boulders hit people.

As a result Muhammad Iqbal son of Muhammad Sharif died on the spot and two others including Ali Khan son of Khanizaman and Muhammad Basharat son of Rashid sustained critical injuries.

The two injured were shifted to district headquarters hospital Abbottabad.