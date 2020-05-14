UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Died, Two Injured Under The Debris Of Land Slide In Galyat

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:20 PM

One died, two injured under the debris of land slide in Galyat

At least one died and two others critically injured when a hill caved in while the people were busy in the maintenance of the road at village Chahan UC Bagnotar of Galyat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :At least one died and two others critically injured when a hill caved in while the people were busy in the maintenance of the road at village Chahan UC Bagnotar of Galyat.

According to the details, people of Chahan village were busy in self-help based reconstructing of the only village road which was damaged by the continuous heavy rain in the area when the nearby hill suddenly started sliding and huge boulders hit people.

As a result Muhammad Iqbal son of Muhammad Sharif died on the spot and two others including Ali Khan son of Khanizaman and Muhammad Basharat son of Rashid sustained critical injuries.

The two injured were shifted to district headquarters hospital Abbottabad.

Related Topics

Injured Abbottabad Road Died Rashid

Recent Stories

ACCIC members praise National Creative Relief Prog ..

10 minutes ago

Sudan's Gov't Aims to Develop, Improve Ties With A ..

8 minutes ago

'A little boring' - pro golf returns without fans ..

8 minutes ago

NAB strongly believes in "Zero Corruption, 100% De ..

11 minutes ago

'A lot of regrets' - tennis star Osaka says shynes ..

8 minutes ago

11 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Matiar ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.