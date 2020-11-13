One died,eight other injured as gas cylinder exploded Shankiyari

(@FahadShabbir)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :At least one minor died and eight other family members Friday injured as the roof collapsed when gas cylinder exploded during the cooking in the house of village Jabbar Dawli Shankiyari district Mansehra.

According to the police sources, the incident took place at the house of former Nazim Taj Mohammad when gas started leaking from the cylinder and caught fire through the burner and spread resulting in the cylinder exploded and the roof of the house collapsed.

8 months old minor boy died at the spot while 8 family member buried under the debris of the roof, a neighbor immediately reached at the spot after hearing the explosion and recovered the injured and dead body from the debris. The injured were later shifted to King Abdullah Hospital Manshere.

The injured were identified as Zaib un Nisa, Gul Sher, Zubaida Bibi, Saba, Touba, Adeel, Tayaba and Haider fin the house all of sudden.