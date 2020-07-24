One dies, 10 get injured as jeep overturned near Islamkot

One person died while more then 10 passengers sustained injuries as a Hilux Jeep overturned at Sanhyar village stop near Islamkot town on Friday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :One person died while more then 10 passengers sustained injuries as a Hilux Jeep overturned at Sanhyar village stop near Islamkot town on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sarwan Bheel who died at the spot while over 10 passengers got injured.

The injured persons were shifted to taluka hospital Islamkot for treatment.