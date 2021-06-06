UrduPoint.com
One Dies, 11 Injure In Bolan Accident

Faizan Hashmi 23 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 09:40 PM

One dies, 11 injure in Bolan accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :A man died and 11 other people including women and children sustained injuries in a collision between two cars on National Highway near Mathari area of Bolan district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, two cars collided with each other due to over speeding.

As a result, a man died on the spot while 11 people including women and children got injured.

Levies Force reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to nearby hospital.

The identity of the victims could not be ascertained yet. The levies force had registered a case.

More Stories From Pakistan

