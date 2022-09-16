UrduPoint.com

One Dies, 13 Injured In Quetta Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2022 | 11:00 PM

One dies, 13 injured in Quetta blast

At least a person was killed and 13 others sustained injuries in a blast here at Poodagali Chowk on Friday, police said

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :At least a person was killed and 13 others sustained injuries in a blast here at Poodagali Chowk on Friday, police said.

According to Dr Wasim Baig, Media Coordinator of Health Department Balochsitan, some 13 injured persons and a dead boy were brought to the Civil Hospital, where two of the injured were stated to be in serious condition.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Murad while the injured included Qadir Shah, Haseeb, Waleed, Naweed, Hamza, Shakil, Khadim Hussain, Uwais, Muhammad Ashraf, Abdul Rasheed, Fraz, Sarfraz and a woman Saima.

The personnel of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) reached the blast site and cordoned off the entire area. Investigation was underway about the nature of the blast.

