One Dies, 17 Sustain Injuries In A Road Mishap In Mithi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 07:48 PM

One dies, 17 sustain injuries in a road mishap in Mithi

One person lost his life while 17 others of the same family sustained injuries in a road mishap near Bhojakar stop on Mithi-Kaloe road on Friday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :One person lost his life while 17 others of the same family sustained injuries in a road mishap near Bhojakar stop on Mithi-Kaloe road on Friday.

According to the details, the Suzuki Pickup they were traveling in over turned on Mithi Kaloe road due to Tyre burst.

Abdul Ghani Lund, 45, died at the spot while Shafi, Abdul Qadeer, Hakiman, Rukhsana, Basran and others sustained injuries.

The accident victims, all belonging to Lund tribe, were going to Kaloe town after visiting NADRA office Deeplou to get their CNICs.

All the injured persons were shifted to Civil Hospital Mithi for treatment while two critically injured persons were shifted to Hyderabad.

