One dies, 2 get injured in road mishap in Hyderabad

An accident between a car and a motorbike left a young man killed and two persons injured

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :An accident between a car and a motorbike left a young man killed and two persons injured.

According to the police, the accident happened near Deeplai Memon society in the limits of Baldia police station here Thursday evening.

The police identified the deceased as 20 years old Asif Rajput who died on the spot.The two injured friends of Rajput who were riding on the pillion seat, Shahbaz Yousufzai and Arif, were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The police have arrested the car driver and impounded his vehicle.