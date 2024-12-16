One Dies, 29 Injure As Bus Overturns After Tyre Burst
Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 05:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) One killed and 29 others including six women injured when a Lahore-bound bus overturned near Khhutti area on Daraban road here.
According to Rescue-1122 sources, the ill-fated bus coming from Quetta was on the way to Lahore when it was overturned after one of its tyres burst.
As a result, one passenger died on the spot and 29 others sustained multiple injuries.
The rescue teams rushed to the spot and provided shifted the body and injured to hospital after provision of first aid to injured passengers. Five of the injured were termed in critical condition.
APP/akt
