One dies, 4 hurt in Quetta blast

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :At least a person was killed and four others sustained injuries in an explosion at a shop here on Fatima Jinnah Road on Wednesday, police said.

The dead body and the injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital.

The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

According to the police, the shop caught fire after the blast. Personnel of law enforcement agencies along with a Bomb Disposal Squad team reached the site and cordoned off the entire area.