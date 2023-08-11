One dies, 4 injured in Jhang cylinder explosion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :A person was killed and four injured in a gas cylinder explosion at a pharmaceutical distribution outlet in Jhang Thursday night.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the gas cylinder exploded at the kitchen of Noor Distributors, injuring five persons who were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital. One of them, son of Adnan Sarwar - owner of the outlet, later succumbed to his injuries.