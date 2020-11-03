One dies, 5 injure in Besima road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :A man died and five other sustained injuries when a vehicle overturned on China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) Road near Besima area of Kharan district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, the victim were on way to somewhere in a vehicle as it turned turtle due to its tyre burst on CPEC Road at Hussain Zai area.

As a result, one of them died on the spot while five other received injuries.

The dead body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid where two of them injured were referred to Quetta Civil hospital for further treatment owing to their critical condition after completion of initial aid.

The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

Levies Force has registered the case.