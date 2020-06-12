UrduPoint.com
One Dies And Seven Injured In Kohistan Road Accident

Fri 12th June 2020 | 07:51 PM

One dies and seven injured in Kohistan road accident

At least one person died and seven others injured when a van plunged into a deep ravine from Karakoram Highway (KKH) at Jeejal Khukial Lower Kohistan

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :At least one person died and seven others injured when a van plunged into a deep ravine from Karakoram Highway (KKH) at Jeejal Khukial Lower Kohistan.

According to the police sources, a non-custom paid van plunged into a deep ravine where one person died and 7 others injured those were recovered by the Lower Kohistan police and locals.

The dead and injured were identified as Samee Ullah , Nizam ul Haq , Mufeed ul Haq , Inam ul Haq , Umer Sidiqu, Abdul , Ameer Hamza and driver Alam Zeb.

Three minor injured were shifted to Pattan hospital where after first aid they were discharged while four critically injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Basham where after initial treatment they were referred to Ayub Medical Complex.

