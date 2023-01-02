UrduPoint.com

One Dies And Two Injured As A Wall Of Mosque Caves In On Labourers

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2023 | 11:10 AM

GHAZI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :At least one person died and two others sustained critical injuries when a wall of the Mosque fell on the labourers who were working in the yard at the village Gali of UC Beetgali Tehsil Ghazi.

According to the locals, laborers were digging in the mosque for an extension of the yard when suddenly the boundary wall caved in on them where one laborer named Abdul Raheem died on the spot while two others sustained critical injuries.

Locals and police have shifted the dead body and the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ghazi where after postmortem the dead body was handed over to the family while the two other injured were referred to the district headquarters hospital Haripur.

More Stories From Pakistan

