One Dies, Another Hurt In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 02:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :A person was killed while another sustained injuries as motorcycle collided with a car near at Sohrani bypass DG Khan road on Sunday.

According to details, an over speeding car hit a motorcycle near Sohrani bypass Chowk Qureshi DG Khan road in which a person namely Rahmat Ullah sustained head injury and died on the spot while Nasir Hussain sustained injuries.

Upon receiving information, Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to district headquarters hospital after providing first-aid.

