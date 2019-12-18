UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dies, Another Hurt In Road Mishap In Khanewal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 02:11 PM

One dies, another hurt in road mishap in Khanewal

A person was crushed to death while woman sustained injuries as a result of collision between trailer and motorcycle near Noureen Nishat hospital overhead bridge

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :A person was crushed to death while woman sustained injuries as a result of collision between trailer and motorcycle near Noureen Nishat hospital overhead bridge.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, a speeding trailer hit a motorcycle as a result, motorcyclist died on the spot while woman sustained critical injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Civil Hospital after providing first-aid.

Related Topics

Injured Died Women Nishat

Recent Stories

Musharraf is critically ill, can’t meet anyone: ..

2 minutes ago

The best strategy to be applied against Sri-Lanka ..

21 minutes ago

KP IGP for community-oriented policing system in m ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's SAFMAR Refutes Claims of Searches in Foun ..

2 minutes ago

Mexico Seized 294 Tonnes of Drugs, 9,700 Weapons O ..

2 minutes ago

Station House Officer (SHO) Sadar awarded prize i ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.