One dies, another hurt in road mishap in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :A person was crushed to death while woman sustained injuries as a result of collision between trailer and motorcycle near Noureen Nishat hospital overhead bridge.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, a speeding trailer hit a motorcycle as a result, motorcyclist died on the spot while woman sustained critical injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Civil Hospital after providing first-aid.