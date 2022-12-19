UrduPoint.com

One Dies, Another Injured In Accident On Chashma Road

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2022 | 03:20 PM

One dies, another injured in accident on Chashma road

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :One man died and another got injured as a result of a collision between a Loader Rickshaw and Bolan pick up here on Chashma road in the limits of Sadar Police station.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident was happened here near Kundi Model Farm on Chashma road.

As a result, the driver of Loader Rickshaw died on the spot while his accompanied person got injured.

After receiving information of the incident, the medical team of Rescue 1122 reached the site and provided the first aid to injured person. Later, the injured and body were shifted to hospital.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Amin resident of Thoya Siyal and the injured was identified as Ghulam Farid resident of Long Khair Shah.

