One Dies, Another Injures In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2022 | 06:56 PM

One dies, another injures in road accident

A youth died and another sustained serious injuries after being struck by a dumper during the PTI's long march anchoring at Pindi Bypass in Gujranwala on Wednesday, a private TV channel reported on Wednesday

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :A youth died and another sustained serious injuries after being struck by a dumper during the PTI's long march anchoring at Pindi Bypass in Gujranwala on Wednesday, a private tv channel reported on Wednesday.

The identity of the dead youth and the injured has yet to be ascertained by the police, the report said.

The enraged citizens attacked the dumper with sticks but its driver managed to escape and ran away from the scene after crashing into a motorcycle.

Locals started protesting against the marchers and ripped their banners.

