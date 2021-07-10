One dies, another receives injuries in Khuzdar accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :One person was died and another received injuries in a collision between a trailer and a car on National Highway near Wadh area of Khuzdar district.

Levies Force said on Saturday that the incident took place when a speeding trailer coming from opposite direction hit the car of the victims near Waheer area.

As a result, a man died on the spot after receiving serious wounds while another sustained injuries.

The body and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where the treatment of inured victim was started.

The identity of both victims could not be ascertained so far.

Levies Force has registered a case of the incident.