One dies as elevator collapsed at plaza in Lahore

One person died while another sustained injuries as the elevator of a commercial building collapsed in the Qila Gujar Singh area of Lahore on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :One person died while another sustained injuries as the elevator of a commercial building collapsed in the Qila Gujar Singh area of Lahore on Wednesday.

According to a private media channel, the elevator of Naeem Plaza, located on Cooper Road collapsed, as a result, 45-year-old Shahbaz died on the spot while 35-year-old Rashid was injured.

According to the police, the deceased Shahbaz was a resident of Dhobi Ghat, Duraghwala, while the injured Rashid was a resident of Mandi Bahauddin.

The police shifted Shahbaz's body to the mortuary and began the legal process.