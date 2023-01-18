One Dies As Elevator Collapsed At Plaza In Lahore
Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 10:50 PM
One person died while another sustained injuries as the elevator of a commercial building collapsed in the Qila Gujar Singh area of Lahore on Wednesday
According to a private media channel, the elevator of Naeem Plaza, located on Cooper Road collapsed, as a result, 45-year-old Shahbaz died on the spot while 35-year-old Rashid was injured.
According to the police, the deceased Shahbaz was a resident of Dhobi Ghat, Duraghwala, while the injured Rashid was a resident of Mandi Bahauddin.
The police shifted Shahbaz's body to the mortuary and began the legal process.