One dies, eight hurt in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :A girl was killed while eight others sustained injuries due to collision between passenger van and mini truck near 19 Kassi Vehari road on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, a passenger van was going to Vehari and suddenly collided with a mini truck near 19 Kassi Vehari road due to over-speeding.

As a result, 22 years old Uzma died on the spot while Ghulam Fatima, Areeba, Hanif, Maria Noor, Okasha, Shakoori, Jamshed and Abdul Rahman sustained injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital after providing first aid.