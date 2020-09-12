One dies, eight injure after building catches fire in Hijrat Colony

One person was killed and eight others were got injured after a fire erupted in a three-story building in Hijrat Colony of Karachi on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :One person was killed and eight others were got injured after a fire erupted in a three-story building in Hijrat Colony of Karachi on Saturday.

According to an official of Fire-brigade, on 24-year old Shaharyar Jan had lost his life while eight other people sustained injuries in the incident.

The Rescue workers and police rushed to the scene soon after the incident was reported and they extinguished the fire, he said.

He said the deceased and the injured were all shifted to civil hospital.