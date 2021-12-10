UrduPoint.com

One Dies, Five Hurt As Rickshaw Overturned

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

One dies, five hurt as rickshaw overturned

KABIRWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :One person died while five others sustained injuries when an auto-rickshaw overturned here in the precincts of City Police Station on on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, locals were going to attend a marriage ceremony at nearby village from kabirwala on a rickshaw, when they reached 12-Mile stop their rickshaw overturned due to over loading.

Resultantly, Muhammad Kamran (39) rickshaw driver died on the spot while Tahir, Aslam, Akram, Nimra and Khatoon Bibi got seriously injured.

Rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the body and injured to (THQ) Kabirwala

Related Topics

Injured Police Station Driver Marriage Died Kabirwala Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif condemns torture on party leaders, ..

Shehbaz Sharif condemns torture on party leaders, workers in Karachi

6 minutes ago
 IFJ Urges Biden to End 'Politically Motivated' Per ..

IFJ Urges Biden to End 'Politically Motivated' Persecution After Court Ruling on ..

4 minutes ago
 Amnesty International Calls Assange's Extradition ..

Amnesty International Calls Assange's Extradition Ruling 'Travesty of justice'

4 minutes ago
 Cotton futures close lower

Cotton futures close lower

4 minutes ago
 Five days anti-polio drive formally kicked off in ..

Five days anti-polio drive formally kicked off in Abbottabad

5 minutes ago
 KP Ombudsman for expeditious relief to complainant ..

KP Ombudsman for expeditious relief to complainants

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.