One dies, five hurt as rickshaw overturned

KABIRWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :One person died while five others sustained injuries when an auto-rickshaw overturned here in the precincts of City Police Station on on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, locals were going to attend a marriage ceremony at nearby village from kabirwala on a rickshaw, when they reached 12-Mile stop their rickshaw overturned due to over loading.

Resultantly, Muhammad Kamran (39) rickshaw driver died on the spot while Tahir, Aslam, Akram, Nimra and Khatoon Bibi got seriously injured.

Rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the body and injured to (THQ) Kabirwala