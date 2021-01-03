UrduPoint.com
One Dies, Five Injure As Vehicle Catch Fire

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 12:07 AM

One dies, five injure as vehicle catch fire

A man was killed and five others received burn injuries when a Hiace caught fire here near Khaur

Attock (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :A man was killed and five others received burn injuries when a Hiace caught fire here near Khaur.

The vehicle carrying passengers caught fire due to short circuit.

The injured were shifted to THQ Hospital Fatehjang while the person who lost his life in the incident was identified as Tanveer Haidar r/o Village Toot Pindigheb.

