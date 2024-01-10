One dies, five injure in fog-related accidents in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) At least one woman died while five people got injured in three different road accidents due to poor visibility and thick fog in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to details, a woman lost her life and three people got injured when a car they were travelling in collided with a bus here on Dera-Bhakkar road. The body and injured were shifted to the hospital.

In another incident, an ambulance was collided with a car here near Umar-Adda on Chashma Road. Meanwhile, a motorcyclist also collided with the same ambulance. As a result, the car driver and motorcyclist got injured.

In the third incident, a van carrying staff of two government schools met an accident on Chashma road. However, all the staffers fortunately remained safe during the accident, but the vehicle was partially damaged.