One dies, five injure in Mastung road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Security Force personnel died and five other sustained injuries when their vehicle overturned on National Highway near Mastung area of Balochistan on Friday.

According to Levies sources, personnel of Anti Terrorist Force (ATF) were on way to Khuzdar from Quetta in a vehicle when it turned turtle due to over speeding.

As a result, one of them Muhammad Dawood died on the spot while Ehsan Mali, Zeshan, Ahmed, Fazal-ur-Rehman, Naveed Ahmed and Haq Dad suffered wounds.

The body and the injured were rushed to Civil Hospital's trauma center Quetta where the injured victims' treatments were started.