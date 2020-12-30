UrduPoint.com
One Dies, Five Injured In Muzaffargarh Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :A young man died while five others including three girls received injuries after a collision among three motorbikes on Khan Garh Highway here on Wednesday.

According to rescuers, Zeeshan, the teenager succumbed to head injuries on the spot after he fell from his motorbike.

Others namely Maimoona, Munaza, Sakeena, Sabir and Liaqat got critical injuries and shifted to THQ hospital Alipur.

Initial reports suggested that accident occurred following over-speeding.

Search for heirs of the victims continued till filing of this report.

