One dies, four faint by drinking toxic tea

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :A woman died while four others of the family fainted after drinking toxic tea in Jeevay Wala basti, a suburban area of Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a 35-year old woman named Rukkiya died on the spot while four other family members started vomiting after drinking toxic tea.

The fainted were then shifted to nearby hospital.