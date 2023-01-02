UrduPoint.com

One Dies, Four Faint By Drinking Toxic Tea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2023 | 07:12 PM

A woman died while four others of the family fainted after drinking toxic tea in Jeevay Wala basti, a suburban area of Muzaffargarh

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :A woman died while four others of the family fainted after drinking toxic tea in Jeevay Wala basti, a suburban area of Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a 35-year old woman named Rukkiya died on the spot while four other family members started vomiting after drinking toxic tea.

The fainted were then shifted to nearby hospital.

