One dies, four faint in Donga Gali

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :At least one man died and four others fainted due to suffocation in a room of Donga Gali Holiday Home Hotel here on Friday.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, two ambulances along with a medical technician reached the accident site after receiving information from the control room.

The rescue medical team responded timely and shifted all the people to Nathiagali Civil Hospital.

The deceased was identified as Nauman son of Yaqub, a resident of Haripur who lost his life on the spot.

Later, four unconscious people were shifted to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad due to their critical condition.