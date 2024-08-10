One dies, four injure in Air Conditioner explosion in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) One died and four others including a woman got injured in a blast occurred inside a house located here in Gilani Town on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, the tragic incident happened due to the explosion of an air conditioner compressor in a house.

As a result a man was died while four people including a woman and three children got injured.

The Rescue 1122 team shifted the body and injured to hospital. The deceased was identified as 48-year-old Zulfiqar while the injured included Maryum Bibi (45), Amna Bibi (21), Rania (16), and Ayan (12).

The victims were guests, came from Dera Ghazi Khan, and were staying in the house.

The blast also caused major damage to the building as one of its rooms got completely demolished.