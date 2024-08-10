One Dies, Four Injure In Air Conditioner Explosion In DI Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2024 | 01:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) One died and four others including a woman got injured in a blast occurred inside a house located here in Gilani Town on Saturday.
According to Rescue 1122, the tragic incident happened due to the explosion of an air conditioner compressor in a house.
As a result a man was died while four people including a woman and three children got injured.
The Rescue 1122 team shifted the body and injured to hospital. The deceased was identified as 48-year-old Zulfiqar while the injured included Maryum Bibi (45), Amna Bibi (21), Rania (16), and Ayan (12).
The victims were guests, came from Dera Ghazi Khan, and were staying in the house.
The blast also caused major damage to the building as one of its rooms got completely demolished.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah7 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz7 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club7 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti7 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days7 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity7 hours ago
-
Dialogue programme on flood, natural disasters held in Hyderabad7 hours ago
-
Minister directs assistance of flood affected people of Kohat7 hours ago
-
District administration marks minorities day7 hours ago
-
Road paving works in Hyderabad started8 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan eulogizes literary contribution of Allama Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi10 hours ago
-
Ministry to hold ‘Health Week’ in Islamabad from August 1210 hours ago