One dies, four injure in Bolan clash

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :A man died and four other sustained injuries in a clash between two groups at Tehsil Bhag area of Bolan district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, two sub-clans took position and used automatic weapons against each other, leaving one person dead and four others injured on the spot.

Levies force on information reached the site and started efforts to control the situation.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured victims treatments were started.

The identity of the victim and the injured could not be ascertained so far. Further investigation was underway.