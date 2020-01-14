UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dies, Four Injure In Motorcycle Collision In Mithi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 10:34 PM

One dies, four injure in motorcycle collision in Mithi

One person was died while four others were injured in a motorcycle collision near Islamkot on Tuesday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :One person was died while four others were injured in a motorcycle collision near Islamkot on Tuesday.

According to details, two motorcyclists collided near a village Ranjhoon Noon of Taluka Islamkot, leaving one person dead and four injured.

After the incident injured were shifted to hospital where one of the injured identified as Saghraam s/o Muhabat Singh Thakur succumbed to injuries while necessary treatment was provided to injured persons, identified as Bhimar Singh, Prem Singh, Basar Meghwar, and jeeando Thakur

Related Topics

Injured Dead Died

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives the Lord Mayor of the ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of French Co ..

21 minutes ago

51 minutes ago

KP Law Minister, lawyers discuss amendments in civ ..

2 minutes ago

Galyat attracts 258,600 tourists this season: GDA

2 minutes ago

PABF, Lahore Chamber discuss business, trade

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.