One dies, four injure in motorcycle collision in Mithi

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :One person was died while four others were injured in a motorcycle collision near Islamkot on Tuesday.

According to details, two motorcyclists collided near a village Ranjhoon Noon of Taluka Islamkot, leaving one person dead and four injured.

After the incident injured were shifted to hospital where one of the injured identified as Saghraam s/o Muhabat Singh Thakur succumbed to injuries while necessary treatment was provided to injured persons, identified as Bhimar Singh, Prem Singh, Basar Meghwar, and jeeando Thakur