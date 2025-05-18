One Dies, Four Injured As Car Hits Tractor-trolley
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2025 | 07:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) One person has died and four others sustained injuries when their car hit a tractor-trolley in Ahmadpur East.
Police and Rescue 1122 said that a car was on its way from Uch to Ahmadpur East when it hit a tractor-trolley as the driver of the car tried to avert a motor-rickshaw which took a sudden turn from the wrong side.
As a result, five persons in the car sustained critical wounds.
Rescuers along with ambulances rushed to the scene. One of the injured had already succumbed to his wounds. The injured were provided with first aid and later shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.
The injured were identified as 40-year-old Syed Zulqarnain, 35-year-old Amjad Bukhari, 55-year-old Syed Hazoor Bakhsh and 27-year-old Syed Saqlain.
